Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,130 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $193,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $402.63. 292,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,080,137. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $338.57 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

