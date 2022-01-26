Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.79 and a 52 week high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

