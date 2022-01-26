Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,281,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677,890 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.1% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 1.68% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,391,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.