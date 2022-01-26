Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $65,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 81.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.51. The stock had a trading volume of 75,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day moving average of $232.61. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

