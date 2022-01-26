Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $62,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 61,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,871. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

