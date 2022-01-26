Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,986 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 312,051 shares.The stock last traded at $146.77 and had previously closed at $146.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

