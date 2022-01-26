VAULT (VAULT) Price Tops $3.90 on Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 26th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $2,401.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $3.90 or 0.00010500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.31 or 0.06770445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,099.07 or 0.99938682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052315 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 520,677 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

