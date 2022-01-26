Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.62. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 12 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

