Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $7.79

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.79, but opened at $7.62. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 12 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAXX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.32.
About Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
