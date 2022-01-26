Vectorspace AI One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.04 Million (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Vectorspace AI has a total market capitalization of $93.24 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.38 or 0.00006625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vectorspace AI alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00261156 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000928 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.91 or 0.01122619 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,210,343 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vectorspace AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vectorspace AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.