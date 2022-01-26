Vectorspace AI (VXV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vectorspace AI has a market cap of $101.77 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00006836 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vectorspace AI

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,190,261 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Vectorspace AI Coin Trading

