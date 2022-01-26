Velas Price Down 25.5% Over Last Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market capitalization of $551.19 million and $10.50 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002311 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003725 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000262 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,254,628,928 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

