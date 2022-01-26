Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 4.7% Higher

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL) shares traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.30). 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 11,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.29).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.93.

Velocity Composites Company Profile (LON:VEL)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

