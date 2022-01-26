Veltor (VLT) Trading Up 45.3% Over Last 7 Days

Veltor (CURRENCY:VLT) traded up 63% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Veltor has a market capitalization of $11,808.10 and approximately $36.00 worth of Veltor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veltor coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veltor has traded up 45.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Veltor Coin Profile

Veltor uses the hashing algorithm. Veltor’s total supply is 554,855 coins. Veltor’s official Twitter account is @j_veltor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Valtor is a cryptocurrency that focuses on stability, efficiency and long term scaling implementing a Lightning Network like feature, providing viable transaction privacy without bloating the blockchain and eliminating the drawbacks of longer block time. VLT has a 30 minute block tiem and it uses the custom hashing algorithm “Thor's secret”. “

