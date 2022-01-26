VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 344,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,199,460 shares.The stock last traded at $1.34 and had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get VEON alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Equities analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 449,530 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,858,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in VEON by 3.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,858,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in VEON during the second quarter worth about $323,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.