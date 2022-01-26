Veoneer (VNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Veoneer to post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the quarter.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $391.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.83 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, analysts expect Veoneer to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.36. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Veoneer by 1,969.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.