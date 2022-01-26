Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.04% of Veracyte worth $297,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

