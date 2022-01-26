Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 8% Higher

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.22. 696,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 556,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 439.86% and a negative return on equity of 281.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the third quarter worth $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the third quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $57,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Verb Technology by 29.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Verb Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

