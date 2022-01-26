Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of VBTX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

