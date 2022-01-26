Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Veritex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.
Shares of VBTX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. Veritex has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59.
In other news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
