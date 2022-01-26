Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,046,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,104,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $117,928,000 after purchasing an additional 368,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,883,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,041,221. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

