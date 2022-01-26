Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the cell phone carrier’s stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.86% from the company’s current price.

VZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

