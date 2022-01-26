Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,877 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 1.49% of Vermilion Energy worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 434,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 27,537 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VET opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

