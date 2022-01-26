Verso One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,035.00 (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Verso coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $142,035.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.13 or 0.06855699 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00055366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,174.66 or 0.99581787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00050296 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

