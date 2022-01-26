Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 570.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,093.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 488,459 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 447,537 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,074,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,946,000 after acquiring an additional 319,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $241.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

