Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,698,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,310,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.60% of Vertiv worth $305,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 91.7% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 7.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 216,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 25.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,095,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,905,000 after purchasing an additional 220,876 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 480,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 65,890 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 47.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 2.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.