Viacoin (VIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $7,030.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.31 or 0.00292081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009699 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

