Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,081.05

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.05 ($14.59) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($12.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.41), with a volume of 57,766 shares.

VCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.27) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,081.05. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

