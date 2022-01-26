Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,081.05

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,081.05 ($14.59) and traded as low as GBX 920 ($12.41). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.41), with a volume of 57,766 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($17.27) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) price target on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.52) price target on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 306.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,146.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,081.05.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

