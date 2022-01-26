Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 21,610 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter worth $32,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $376,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.