Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,391 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,996,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,974,000 after buying an additional 115,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,218,000 after buying an additional 859,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,065,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,626,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,948,000 after buying an additional 66,307 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,551,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,129,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.78%.

TRNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

