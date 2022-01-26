Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 7,517 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,225,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,547 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 329,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $104.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

