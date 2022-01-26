Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after acquiring an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.65.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

