Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 283.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,650,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,241,333,000 after acquiring an additional 123,737 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,473,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,112,166,000 after purchasing an additional 141,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,646,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,874,000 after purchasing an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,085,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,944,000 after acquiring an additional 95,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after acquiring an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $168.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $169.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.65.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

