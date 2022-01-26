Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 25,441 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.95.

Amphenol stock opened at $76.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

