Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,920 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average of $160.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.35 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $433.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

