Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.76.

KLA stock opened at $370.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.40 and its 200 day moving average is $369.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. KLA’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

