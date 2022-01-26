Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 30,261 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.20% of Easterly Government Properties worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEA. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 353.35%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

