Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 325 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.58.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $486.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.23 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

