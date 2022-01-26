Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $121.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $102.55 and a 12-month high of $140.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

