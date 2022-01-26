Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 61,671 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 61,671 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.96.

NYSE PAA opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -600.00%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

