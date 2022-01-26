Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,158 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,158 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REG opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.14.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point cut Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.