Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $3.37 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 135,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth $57,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of BNL opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.97%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.