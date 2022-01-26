Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the second quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock opened at $57.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ZIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

