View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Down 5.4%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 27,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,336,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VIEW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered View from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIEW. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of View in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in View by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of View by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,337,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 556,455 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of View by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of View by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

