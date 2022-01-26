VIG Price Up 83.4% This Week (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 46.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, VIG has traded up 83.4% against the U.S. dollar. VIG has a total market cap of $977,803.15 and approximately $4,041.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TREASURE SEEDS (SEEDS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,721.83 or 0.10271776 BTC.

PsyOptions (PSY) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nole NPC (NPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000740 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 890,208,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

