Vincent Sorgi Sells 29,624 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE PPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,841,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,324. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.