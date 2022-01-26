Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.34

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 16826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -203.75 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 103.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $58,336.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

