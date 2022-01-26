Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,723,569 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.74% of Vipshop worth $286,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIPS shares. TheStreet lowered Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. CLSA decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

