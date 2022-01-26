Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 90.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,818,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702,426 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.1% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 1.14% of Vipshop worth $87,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its position in Vipshop by 1,807.2% during the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 8,963,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,992,000 after buying an additional 8,493,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,106,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,383 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7,924.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,699,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,688,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 154.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,940,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,912 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE VIPS remained flat at $$8.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. 34,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,960,654. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

