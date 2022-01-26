VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) & Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Head-To-Head Contrast

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.75 million 1.83 -$11.15 million ($0.84) -2.31 Nuvei N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nuvei has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VIQ Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -63.51% -85.94% -40.37% Nuvei N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for VIQ Solutions and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nuvei 0 1 6 0 2.86

VIQ Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 209.28%. Nuvei has a consensus price target of $126.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.94%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than Nuvei.

VIQ Solutions Company Profile

VIQ Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven, digital voice, and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its products include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist. It operates through the Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services segments. The Technology and Related Revenue segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its proprietary technology. The Technology Services segment offers recording and transcription services. The firm serves the legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, corporate finance, and media industries. The company was founded on November 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

