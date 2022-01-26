Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $374.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) will announce $374.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.20 million and the highest is $387.54 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $455.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth $17,324,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after buying an additional 549,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after buying an additional 442,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $10,437,000.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

